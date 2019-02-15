Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Rouse "Jimmy" Lingle passed away peacefully after a short illness surrounded by family on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the McLeod Hospice House. Jimmy was born on April 7, 1925, in Monroe, NC, to Victoria Little Lingle and Jacob Ray Lingle.



Jimmy attended Monroe public schools and Georgia Military Academy in Milledgeville, GA, for his junior and senior years. After graduation, he joined and served in the



After the war, Jimmy returned home to Monroe and soon met the love of his life, Jonsie Elizabeth "Libby" Walters. Jimmy and Libby were married on August 16, 1946. They moved to Chapel Hill, NC, where Jimmy attended the University of North Carolina. He was also a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. During the early years of their marriage, Jimmy and Libby lived in Monroe, NC, Atlanta, GA, and Nashville, TN, and settled in Florence, SC, in 1954. There, they raised their two children, daughter Sandra, and son Jay, and made many lifelong friends.



Jimmy was a spirited entrepreneur who started numerous businesses during his long career and enjoyed mentoring others and helping them start their businesses. He was a member of the Florence Lions Club, and was named "Man of the Year" in 1977 by American Bankers Insurance Co. After he retired, Jimmy insisted on keeping an office to stay connected to his longtime associates and "shoot the bull" with anyone he'd run into in the building.



Jimmy, or "Papa" to his family, made it a point to instill certain values into his children and grandchildren. He always said that the most important things in life (and in this order) are God, Family, and Country. He also had one non-negotiable value - always tell the truth. His own life reflected these values, as he led by example. Jimmy was a charter member of Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church and a generous supporter of Christian ministries both locally and globally. He gave God all the glory for his many blessings and encouraged his family to always put the Lord first.



Papa was extremely proud of his large family, starting with Libby, his wife of 72 years, whom he adored and still called his "lover" while holding hands in their last days together. He loved having his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren together and said making family memories through time spent together was the most important thing for him. He often took the entire family on vacations together - cherished experiences for all.



While Jimmy's love for Jesus and his family are his greatest legacy, everyone who knew him also knew his deep love for the UNC Tar Heels. He took family and friends to campus for football and basketball games, and he was able to witness the Tar Heels win several National Championships in men's basketball, including the 2005 win in St. Louis with his only grandson Craig. That year, he was also featured in Carolina Insider magazine as the "Fan of the Month."



Jimmy enjoyed many sports, but golf was his main hobby. He went to the Masters Golf Tournament almost every year for 50 years. After decades of playing, he finally hit a hole in one at the Florence Country Club.



He was a people person and could always tell a story to make you laugh and loved a good joke. He maintained his wonderful sense of humor until the end.



Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Jacob and Victoria Lingle, and his brother, Ray Little Lingle. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Walters Lingle; their two children, Sandra Lingle Evans (Craig) and James "Jay" Rouse Lingle, Jr. (Jan); eight grandchildren: Craig Evans (Megan), Jonsie Evans Moore (John), Heather Lingle Mackey (Will), Lauren Evans Wilkinson (Martin), Hunter Lingle Bell (Paul), Sandi Evans, Heath Evans Neligan (Boone), and Jayme Lingle; and 11 great-grandchildren.



A celebration of Jimmy's life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 1021 S. Ebenezer Rd., Florence, SC 29501, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.



The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Tonya, Tammy, Margaret, Sonya, Linda, and many friends at The Manor, for taking such good care of Papa. We are also grateful for the staff at McLeod Hospice House for their compassion towards Papa and our family during his last days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to Trinity Presbyterian Church or McLeod Hospice House, c/o McLeod Foundation, P.O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.

