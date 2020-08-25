James Stanley Pressley, better known as "Jimmy," 74, of Cornelius, died Friday, August 21, 2020, at his home. He was born on April, 1, 1946, in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the late Charles and Mary Pressley.
Jimmy worked as a transmission lineman at Duke Energy for 19 years until he retired. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 176 in Cornelius, NC, and was a charter member of the Knights of Solomon 764. Those that knew him know that he liked flirting with women, because he thought all women were pretty. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his biker friends and he loved his pets, Annie and Boo.
In addition to his parents, Jimmy was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth, Gene, and Lawrence Pressley; sisters, Barbara Hager and Dorthy Jordan; and a special nephew, Coleman "Gene" Pressley.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pam; son, Jeff Seagle (Connie); and granddaughter, Brook Padgett (Cory); several nieces and nephews; and god child, Jill Osborn.
The family will welcome other family and friends for a public visitation on Thursday, August 27, from 6:00-8:00 PM at James Funeral Home in Huntersville. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic in keeping you and the Pressley family safe, we request all who attend to wear face masks and will practice safe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hope Remains Ranch at www.HopeRemains.org
, (864) 249-3532.
James Funeral Home, of Huntersville, is serving the family.