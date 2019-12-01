Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Grimaldi. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral Services 5716 Monroe Road Charlotte , NC 28212 (704)-334-6421 Send Flowers Obituary

James Thomas Grimaldi, 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Mr. Grimaldi was born to the late Anthony and Helen Grimaldi on December 8, 1928. Mr. Grimaldi will always be remembered by being a loving and compassionate husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



An expert businessman with extensive experience in the insurance and securities fields, Mr. Grimaldi has met with success during his 66-year career by pushing the envelope of what's possible and never settling for second-best. Highly regarded for his executive skillset, Mr. Grimaldi came to prominence in his career in a number of roles. His most noteworthy positions have included president, chief executive officer and board of director's member for Keystone Company of Boston, and Cornerstone Financial Services, Chairman of the Board of Keystone Company of Canada, executive vice president for Keystone Custodian Funds, Inc., president, chief executive officer and board of directors member for Federal Life & Casualty Co., and for Peoples Home Life Insurance Co., regional agency director and assistant vice president for the American Amicable Life Insurance Company, and senior assistant district manager for the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. Along the way, Mr. Grimaldi took on additional opportunities in the insurance industry to further his professional impact, including roles as president and executive committee member for the Michigan Life & Health Insurance Association and member of the State of Michigan Chamber of Commerce. He also was the recipient of a special tribute as an Outstanding Citizen of the State of Michigan. Mr. Grimaldi served in the USAF as a First Lieutenant for two years from 1951 to 1953.



Mr. Grimaldi earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from the Wharton School of The University of Pennsylvania in 1951. Mr. Grimaldi has remained at the top of his field through his professional affiliations. He has been a member of SMEI, the National Association of Security Dealers, the National Association of Life Underwriters, the American Marketing Association, the American Association of Individual Investors, and the Academy of Political Science.



Mr. Grimaldi is preceded in death by his loving wife Norma Miriello Grimaldi. He leaves behind his brother Anthony Grimaldi; daughters Patricia (Duane) Wisk, Pamela Grimaldi Averill and Donna (Neil) Grimaldi Steakley; grandchildren Bryan (Mariana) Wisk, Bradley D. Wisk, Rebecca L. Averill, Jessica W. (Seth) Harris and Audrey K. Averill; great grandchildren Ana Clara Wisk, Aurelia Norma Averill and Isabela P. Wisk.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Patrick's Cathedral, 1621 Dilworth Road East, Charlotte on Monday, December 2, 2019 beginning at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .



Arrangements are under the care of McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park.

