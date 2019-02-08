James Thomas Haney, known as "Dad" to his daughter and son, "Jimmy" to his family, and "Jim" to his many friends and colleagues, was born in Charlotte, NC on April 24, 1933. He was something of a rarity in the city now as he was a "Native Charlottean" and witnessed its growth and changes over the years. Jim received his BSCE from N.C. State University, MSCE from Georgia Tech, and was a graduate of Harvard Business School. Jim was generous with his time both professionally and personally. In addition to serving as President & CEO of Concrete Supply Company, he was a recognized as both an industry leader for the concrete industry and a community leader in Charlotte. He was a Director and Past Chairman of the National Ready Mix Concrete Association, Director and Officer of the Carolinas Ready Mix Concrete Association and an American Concrete Institute Fellow. His service to the community included: President of the Charlotte North Rotary Club, Executive Board of the Mecklenburg Council of Boy Scouts of America, McLeod Drug Center Board of Directors, Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, Carmel Country Club Board Secretary, Group Chair of the United Way Campaign, Charter Member of the Charlotte Clean City Committee, and member of the Advisory Board for Civil Engineering Curriculum at Central Piedmont Community College. He will always be remembered for his love of living and learning. He will also be remembered for his determination and persistence, laughingly referred to as stubbornness by his family. He loved a good joke, enjoyed a good glass of single malt scotch while sitting outside on his porch with his dog Logan, playing golf with the ROFs at Carmel, his weekly lunches with the North Charlotte Rotary Club at what was considered the most boisterous table in the room, and spending time in his woodworking shop creating beautiful pieces of furniture. His employees saw a leader who always acted with integrity and he demanded it from his subordinates. He was that rare leader who put the wellbeing of his employees above all else. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.C. Haney and his wife, Ruth Harris Haney. Jim is survived by his daughter, Melinda Haney Costa; son, Drew Haney; sisters Jackie Haney Harms (Alan), and Betsy Haney Parris (Dick); nieces Paige Parris Cole, Cynthia Harms Tibbits (Jeff); nephew, Jonathan Harms (Stuart); and two great nieces, one great nephew, and numerous friends. We miss him deeply. The family would like to thank all who helped care for him in the recent weeks, particularly Evelyn Chandler and the doctors and nurses at Novant Presbyterian Hospital and Hospice. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2pm at Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org) or Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte (habitatcharlotte.org). Arrangements are in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service; please share condolences online at www.hankinswhittington.com. When the occasion arises, be sure to raise a nice glass of scotch in memory to James Thomas Haney.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 8, 2019