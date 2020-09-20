1/1
James Thomas "Jimmy" Smith
1923 - 2020
James "Jimmy" T. Smith, of Mint Hill, North Carolina, passed away on September 16, 2020. He was 96 years old.

Jimmy was born in Lexington, North Carolina on December 19, 1923. He served in the U.S. Air Force during World War II, where he flew the B-17 Flying Fortress and instructed other pilots. Jimmy graduated from NC State with an Engineering degree and worked for Carolina Tractor and Equipment Company for 35 years until he retired.

Jimmy moved to Mint Hill in 1975, where he was able to truly enjoy his retirement. Hunting, fishing and golfing with his wife were some of his favorite past-times.

Jimmy was a long time member of Rolling Hills Country Club in Monroe and attended Philadelphia Presbyterian Church for many years. He could be found most mornings having breakfast with his buddys at Showmars.

Jimmy was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Miriam McCall Smith; granddaughter, Joanna Smith; grandson, Joshua Smith; and his five siblings.

He is survived by his children, Andrew (Glenda) Smith, Larry (Alice) Smith, Stuart (Hilda) Smith and Nancy Smith; grandchildren, Rebekah (Dustin) Alsop, Abigail Smith and Rachel (Tyler) Hunter; and great-grandsons, Isaiah and Jacob.

A memorial service with military honors will be held on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, at 11:00 am, in the chapel at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

Online condolences may be offered at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
