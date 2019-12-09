Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas "Tom" Starrette. View Sign Service Information Troutman Funeral Home 345 North Main Street Troutman , NC 28166 (704)-528-4106 Visitation 1:00 PM Davidson United Methodist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Davidson United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Thomas Starrette, 81, of Statesville, passed away, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Gordon Hospice House.



Mr. Starrette was born February 7, 1938 in Iredell County and was the son of the late Allen Gay Starrette, Sr. and Lula Vance Hartness Starrette. He was a 1956 graduate of Statesville Senior High School and served in the National Guard as a Photographer. On November 22, 1979, he married Ann Foy Starrette, who survives. They are members of Davidson United Methodist Church, Davidson, NC.



Following high school, Tom worked with his family business, Starrette's Printing and Office Supplies in Statesville. He later became the owner and operator of Enterprise Printing and Office Supplies in Mooresville, NC. This business served the Lake Norman Region for 40 years before he retired in 2008. In recent years, he and his wife, Ann, enjoyed spending time at the family farm near Statesville.



In addition to his wife, Tom is survived by two daughters, Stephanie S. Mapp (Tom) of Haymarket, VA, Piper S. Cline (James Holcombe) of Statesville; four grandchildren, Preston Mapp, Maris Mapp, Mary Hannah Cline, Jack Cline; two sisters, Lois S. Poston, Miriam S. Drake (Curtis) and one brother, Ray Starrette (Sandi).



Tom was preceded in death by one grandson, Nathan Cline; four sisters, Lucille Outlaw, Martha Ann Starrette, Rachel S. Pierce Lamberth, Frances S. Atkin and two brothers, Allen G. Starrette, Jr. and Carroll B. Starrette.



Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Davidson United Methodist Church with Dr. Rev. Jody Seymour and Rev. Sally Langford officiating. A private family burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Statesville, NC. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1:00-2:00pm at the church. Mr. Starrette will lie in state at Troutman Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Starrette Farm Retreat Memorial Fund, c/o Nancy Bellamy, 4470 Gatlin Knoll LN., Clemmons, NC 27012 or the Gordon Hospice House, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 27625. Online condolences may be made to the family at



Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Tom Starrette.

