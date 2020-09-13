Our beloved son, brother, and grandson, James Thomas Wiles, went to be with our Lord and Savior on September 7, 2020.
James was born in Charlotte NC, on February 6, 2004. He is survived by his parents, Danny and Sandi Wiles of Davidson, NC; his sister, Anna Wiles (sophomore at Georgia Institute of Technology); his paternal grandparents, Grady and Polly Wiles of Yadkinville, NC; and his maternal grandmother, Charlotte Lofton, of Charlotte, NC. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Rev. Dr. Carter Lofton.
James loved the outdoors and he quickly became a better fisherman than his teacher and beloved mentor, his father. He also enjoyed bicycling, hunting, and riding anything with an engine on it. He cared deeply for his friends and cherished their time together.
James will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched. Although his life here on earth was cut way too short, we take comfort in knowing that his soul is now in peace.
In acknowledgement of COVID restrictions, a small, private service will be held at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Davidson on Saturday, September 19, 2020. The service will be taped and then posted online for viewing on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. and accessible via facebook.com/StAlbansDavidson
.
James courageously battled mental illness for several years. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (at NAMI.org
) or the mental health advocacy or support organization of your choosing.