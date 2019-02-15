Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Van Lewis, "Big Jim", age 79 of Huntersville, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was raised on Oakdale Road in Charlotte and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. He loved to work and continued working using his walker to get around until that became difficult to do. He worked most of his life as a Sales Manager and General Manager for several auto dealerships in the Charlotte area with the most recent being Victory Chevrolet and Lake Norman Chrysler. He never met a stranger and loved to sell you a car. He met his wife, Nancy, in an auto dealership where she was the office manager and he was the general manager. They were married for 25 years. She was the joy of his life. He was the most generous man you could ever meet always making sure he was there to help you. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Rosalee Lewis; siblings, Tommy Lewis, Reggie Lewis, and Betty Hipp. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lewis; children, Jimmy Lewis ( Lori) of Alexis, NC, Tommy Lewis (Glenda) of Monticello, GA; stepson, Ken Hogue (Kelli) of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Mark Lewis of Monticello, GA, Kenton, Kooper, Katie, and Kiley Jane Hogue of Denver, NC; great-grandson, Aidan Lewis, Monticello, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard, Charlotte NC 28203. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with interment immediately following in Sharon Memorial Park. Jim was only with Hospice & Palliative Crae of Iredell County for a week but the family would like to thank Kathy and other hospice staff for their comforting acts of kindness. They were amazing people. Also, " we could not have made it without Jim's caregiver, Bertha Hall, for her love and care she gave to Jim". In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences for the family can be made by visiting





James Van Lewis, "Big Jim", age 79 of Huntersville, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was raised on Oakdale Road in Charlotte and graduated from West Mecklenburg High School. He loved to work and continued working using his walker to get around until that became difficult to do. He worked most of his life as a Sales Manager and General Manager for several auto dealerships in the Charlotte area with the most recent being Victory Chevrolet and Lake Norman Chrysler. He never met a stranger and loved to sell you a car. He met his wife, Nancy, in an auto dealership where she was the office manager and he was the general manager. They were married for 25 years. She was the joy of his life. He was the most generous man you could ever meet always making sure he was there to help you. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Rosalee Lewis; siblings, Tommy Lewis, Reggie Lewis, and Betty Hipp. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Lewis; children, Jimmy Lewis ( Lori) of Alexis, NC, Tommy Lewis (Glenda) of Monticello, GA; stepson, Ken Hogue (Kelli) of Denver, NC; grandchildren, Mark Lewis of Monticello, GA, Kenton, Kooper, Katie, and Kiley Jane Hogue of Denver, NC; great-grandson, Aidan Lewis, Monticello, GA. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service, 1111 East Boulevard, Charlotte NC 28203. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with interment immediately following in Sharon Memorial Park. Jim was only with Hospice & Palliative Crae of Iredell County for a week but the family would like to thank Kathy and other hospice staff for their comforting acts of kindness. They were amazing people. Also, " we could not have made it without Jim's caregiver, Bertha Hall, for her love and care she gave to Jim". In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625. Condolences for the family can be made by visiting www.hankinsandwhittington.com Funeral Home Hankins & Whittington

1111 East Boulevard

Charlotte , NC 28203

(704) 315-6241 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close