Mr. James W. Johnson, Jr., 69, of Charlotte departed this earth and entered into heaven on April 27, 2019. Services for James will be a visitation, Wednesday May 1, 6-8p.m. at King's Funeral Home Chapel 4000 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte NC 28216. Funeral will be Thursday May 2, at 12:00 p.m. Location will be Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 1504 West Sugar Creek Rd. Charlotte NC 28262. Services entrusted to King's Funeral Home (704) 394-2722.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 30, 2019