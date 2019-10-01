James Wayne Davis, age 80, passed away on September 26, 2019 at Caromont Regional Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marles Davis. Wayne and his wife, Marles, were founders of International's Dyeing Equipment Inc. He is survived by his two children and their spouses: Steve Davis and wife Elizabeth, and Debbie Summey and husband Tony. He is also survived by grandchildren: Jackson and Jordan Davis, Joshua Summey and wife Lindsay, Courtney Pulley and husband Ross, and great-grandchildren: Emmerson, Easton and Nina. In honoring Wayne's wishes there will be no funeral service. The family will have a private memorial service later upon receipt of his ashes from Duke University medical center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the James Wayne Davis Memorial at Christ Lutheran Church in Stanley, NC. Online condolences may be left at www.woodlawnfuneral.org.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 1, 2019