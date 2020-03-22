Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Webb "Jim" McEwen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Webb McEwen of Charlotte, NC passed away on the 14th of March, 2020 after a brief illness, surrounded by his loving family. Jim, as he was affectionately known, was a vibrant, hardworking man, generous in spirit, always willing to help others, and interested in everyone that he met. He was the kindest man, informed and conversant on almost everything, passionate about politics and justice. He dedicated to his spiritual life and St. Peter's Episcopal Church. To no longer have him with us is unimaginable to anyone who knew him. As a former business owner and consultant, Jim loved restoring his MGB, travel, serving as Precinct 11 Chair, and volunteering at the Galilee Center. Jim was preceded in death by his father Luther Morris McEwen, Jr., and is survived by his 100-year old mother, Helen Webb McEwen; his wife, Nelda Leon; his daughter from a prior marriage, Grace McEwen Smith (Joe); his siblings: Kathie, Morris, and Bonnie; stepdaughter Heather; grandchildren: Violet, Brend and Liliana; Ted Todd and other cousins; a niece and nephew; and a huge group of friends from kindergarten to Montreat University and beyond; and, so many others here and around the world, who loved Jim as a brother. One of them said it best "he was a guy you wanted to introduce to all your friends because you felt knowing him made you a better person."



Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, a private burial will be held with his immediate family, followed by Requiem Eucharist and celebration of Jim's life at a later date at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rector's Discretional Fund for the Poor, 115 W 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202 or the ACLU at





