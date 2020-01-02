James William Cato, III of Matthews, NC passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17. 2019.
Jim was born on July 9, 1936 to James William Cato, Jr. and Virgie Mae Petty in Sylacauga, AL. He spent the majority of his childhood living in Bessemer, AL.
He is survived by Ruth, his wife of 62 years; daughter Kim Henderson (Tom) of Charlotte; son Kent (Marina) and grandson Alexander of Chicago; sister Illa Thomas of Bay Minette, AL and many other loved and cherished extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gene (Nell) of Marietta, GA and sister Willie Mae Blackmon (Elvie) of Bay Minette, AL.
The family will celebrate Jim's life in a small private service.
Friends are invited to celebrate Jim's life and share special memories on Sunday, January 5th at 10:15 a.m. in the Disciples Under Construction Sunday School class, Room 105 at Central Church located at 5301 Sardis Rd, Charlotte, NC 28270.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Central Church, Charlotte, NC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 2, 2020