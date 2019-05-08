James William (Jim) Dixon, 83, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 4, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Edie Pressely Dixon; children, Scott Dixon (Joy Moser) of Weaverville, N.C., Patrick Dixon (Debbie) of Roanoke, Va., and Julianna Myers (Charlie) of Portland, Maine.
The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice of Roanoke and the Covenant Presbyterian Church Choir.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Roanoke with the Reverend Kyle Allen officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Sierra Club or to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2019