James William Jones Sr.

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
Service Information
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc.
1424 Statesville Avenue
Charlotte, NC
28236-6468
(704)-333-1167
Obituary
Send Flowers

transitioned from this life on June 27, 2019 at Novant

Healthcare at the age of 90 years old. He is survived by his 4-children, 8-grands, 15-

great-grands, and 9-great-great-grands, 3-sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church at 232

Skyland Ave. Charlotte, NC 28205. Visitation hour at 11am, and service at 12 noon.

Funeral services are being conducted by Alexander Funeral Home at 1424 Statesville

Ave. Charlotte, NC, and the burial following at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.