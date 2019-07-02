transitioned from this life on June 27, 2019 at Novant
Healthcare at the age of 90 years old. He is survived by his 4-children, 8-grands, 15-
great-grands, and 9-great-great-grands, 3-sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church at 232
Skyland Ave. Charlotte, NC 28205. Visitation hour at 11am, and service at 12 noon.
Funeral services are being conducted by Alexander Funeral Home at 1424 Statesville
Ave. Charlotte, NC, and the burial following at Beatties Ford Memorial Gardens.
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 2, 2019