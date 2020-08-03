James Wilson "Jimmy" Griffin, III, age 61, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
Born in Charlotte, he was a son of Jo Anne Griffin Small and the late James Wilson Griffin, Jr. Jimmy was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church. He worked and managed Carpet Pros, was in Quality Control for G&L Building Services, Inc., and worked with Ed's Masonry, Inc. He loved old cars and trucks. Jimmy had a giving heart and gave to several charities. He cared for and loved his family very much.
In addition to his mother, Jimmy is survived by a brother, Jonathan Squire Griffin (Mishael Flowe Griffin); a sister, Kimberly Griffin Wright (Ed Wright); six nieces and nephews, Vickie Smith, Jonathan Thomas Griffin, Wilson Taylor Griffin, Kimberly Megan Wright, Ethan Edgar Wright, and Jacob Lee Wright; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held by the family.
Memorials may be made to Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233.
