James Wilson Griffin III
James Wilson "Jimmy" Griffin, III, age 61, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

Born in Charlotte, he was a son of Jo Anne Griffin Small and the late James Wilson Griffin, Jr. Jimmy was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church. He worked and managed Carpet Pros, was in Quality Control for G&L Building Services, Inc., and worked with Ed's Masonry, Inc. He loved old cars and trucks. Jimmy had a giving heart and gave to several charities. He cared for and loved his family very much.

In addition to his mother, Jimmy is survived by a brother, Jonathan Squire Griffin (Mishael Flowe Griffin); a sister, Kimberly Griffin Wright (Ed Wright); six nieces and nephews, Vickie Smith, Jonathan Thomas Griffin, Wilson Taylor Griffin, Kimberly Megan Wright, Ethan Edgar Wright, and Jacob Lee Wright; and a host of great nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held by the family.

Memorials may be made to Charlotte Rescue Mission, PO Box 33000, Charlotte, NC 28233.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com.

Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Published in Charlotte Observer on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
