James Winn
1930 - 2020
James Winn
August 4, 1930 - November 6, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - James Fay Winn, 90, of Charlotte, passed from this life to his heavenly home on November 6, 2020. Mr. Winn worked for the Mecklenburg County Tax Office for 34 years. He enjoyed traveling, seeing new things and working his yard and garden. Most of all, he loved being with his family and friends. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Helms Winn; his daughter Janice (Roger) Winn Martin, grandchildren: Blakelee and Lauren; brother-in-law, Elder Joe Helms; niece, Eloise (Bill) Hicks; nephews Charles (Jill) Helms, and Mike (Robin) Helms; and cousins Jane Winn, Sara Lou Jolley, and Pauline Sutton. Services will be held at 11 am on Wed, Nov 11, 2020, at Lowe-Neddo Funeral Home, 4715 Margaret Wallace Road, Matthews, 28105. Interment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Lawyers Springs Primitive Baptist Church, care of Mike Helms, 29706 Hollybrook Dr, Albemarle, NC 28001. To share memories, photos and condolences, please visit www.LoweNeddo.com or call 704-545-3553.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 10, 2020.
