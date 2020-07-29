Jamie Lex Norris, 42, of Concord, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at his home on Brookwood Avenue in Concord, NC.
Jamie was born in Myrtle Beach, SC on November 29, 1977. As a proud member of a military family, he lived in Camp Lejeune, NC, Okinawa, Japan and Camp Pendleton, CA...settling in Charlotte, NC when he was 18 years old. Jamie excelled in athletics, playing football, baseball, disc golf and golf. In 1997, Jamie ranked 10th nationally in the advanced tier of the Professional Disc Golf Association. Since childhood, Jamie had an insatiable desire to be fishing. It was a hobby that he enjoyed doing with those he loved the most, especially his son Caleb. Jamie also loved the Chicago Cubs and Carolina Panthers. He was employed with Champion Windows in Charlotte as an Installation Manager for more than 15 years. Jamie had a huge heart for his family and friends and loved very deeply. He was always ready with a warm smile and a wonderful laugh, and he gave the best hugs in the world. Most importantly, Jamie loved his Lord and Savior, and is now at home with Him.
Jamie is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Sue Consoli; son, Caleb Alexander Norris of Bessemer City, NC; father and mother, Daniel and Debra (Helms) Pope of Fredericksburg, VA; grandmother, Joann Helms of Dallas, NC; sister, Danielle Pope of Fredericksburg, VA; brother, Peter Pope (Diana) of Oceanside, CA; and a large number of extended family.
On Wednesday evening, July 29th, family and friends will be received at Wilkinson Funeral Home in Concord from 6 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 30th, at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jamie's name to the American Heart Association
(www.heart.org
) or the National M.S. Society (www.nationalmssociety.org
).
Online condolences may be sent to www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
.
Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Norris family.
We kindly request that masks be worn at the funeral home.