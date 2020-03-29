Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jan Taylor. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service 10310-300 Feldfarm Lane Charlotte , NC 28210 (704)-752-7710 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Marilyn Powers Taylor passed away on March 26, surrounded by her loving family. Jan was born on September 19, 1937 in Woodbury, NJ to Captain Edgar C. and Gloria H. Powers. She spent her early childhood in Erlton, NJ, later lived in post-war France and Germany, and then moved to Washington DC. It was there that she attended George Washington University, became a Kappa Kappa Gamma sister, earned her degree, and met her future husband of sixty-one years, Charles Edward (Ted) Taylor. After just three months of dating, the two were married on December 27th, 1958. Their honeymoon, having begun in Cuba, coincided with Castro's revolutionary take over, and the newlyweds narrowly escaped on the last ship out of Havana's harbor.



Jan and her husband went on to raise four children in Northern Virginia and then the Eastern Shore of Maryland. It was in Maryland that she began a business of Thoroughbred breeding and racing. Her horses competed throughout the mid-Atlantic and earned her a place in the winner's circle multiple times. Jan also won first place in a Maryland Million race. She was a gentle owner/breeder whose passion and love for horses and all animals was luminous.



Jan had a talent and lifelong interest in painting. She served as chairman of The Academy of Arts of Easton, MD, and was a founding member of Gallery 14 of Vero Beach, FL, where she had moved in 1998. She practiced her cherished craft of painting throughout her life and exhibited and sold her work in a variety of galleries. Jan's love for nature was often reflected through her artwork, and land and seascape scenes became her signature.



Jan was an active member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (P.E.O.) and a member of many book and garden clubs throughout her years. She enjoyed conversing on many subjects and always took interest in others and their background. She was a proud American and held a great love for her country.



Jan spent her last years in Charlotte, NC, having moved there to be near her four children. Her graceful and charming demeanor belied a rock-solid core of strength and wisdom. At 82 years, she lost her fight to lymphoma, but not without a true warrior's battle. She was relentless and valiant to the end.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Charles E. (Ted) Taylor; her children, Trent Taylor (Kim), Pamela Taylor Glass (Robert), Jason Taylor (Andie), and Brett Taylor (Lane); ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister, Nancy L. Guy of Smith Mountain Lake, VA.



A memorial service will be held at a future date (due to the current health crisis) at Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Rd., Charlotte.





