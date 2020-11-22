Jane A. Bongardt
September 4, 1933 - November 17, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Jane, 87, passed away at Summit Place of SouthPark on November 17, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1933 in Durham, NC.
Jane had a career in healthcare. She was a laboratory tech at Duke Hospital prior to moving to Charlotte. In Charlotte, she worked for Dr. Lovell and McKay, and in her husband's medical office. Her most recent job was at Novant Orthopedic Hospital in admissions, working until the age of 85. For several years, Jane worked for the Charlotte Panthers on game weekends.
Jane had many interests. She was a wonderful cook. Singing and dancing brought her great joy. In 2006, she was inducted into the Shaggers Hall of Fame, and often attended SOS in Myrtle Beach with her girlfriends. Her granddaughters were the center of her life. She was always available to babysit, and attended all school and dance events.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Henry F. Bongardt and her parents, Jessie and Buck Abernathy. She is survived by her daughter, Xan McDowell (Doug); son, Dean Bennett; granddaughters, Abby Funk (Brandon), and Deming McDowell; and two brothers, John Abernathy and Bill Abernathy.
Thank you to the staff of Summit Place of SouthPark and the Hospice nurses for the love and care provided to Jane and her family.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.