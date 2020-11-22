1/1
Jane A. Bongardt
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane A. Bongardt
September 4, 1933 - November 17, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Jane, 87, passed away at Summit Place of SouthPark on November 17, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1933 in Durham, NC.
Jane had a career in healthcare. She was a laboratory tech at Duke Hospital prior to moving to Charlotte. In Charlotte, she worked for Dr. Lovell and McKay, and in her husband's medical office. Her most recent job was at Novant Orthopedic Hospital in admissions, working until the age of 85. For several years, Jane worked for the Charlotte Panthers on game weekends.
Jane had many interests. She was a wonderful cook. Singing and dancing brought her great joy. In 2006, she was inducted into the Shaggers Hall of Fame, and often attended SOS in Myrtle Beach with her girlfriends. Her granddaughters were the center of her life. She was always available to babysit, and attended all school and dance events.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Henry F. Bongardt and her parents, Jessie and Buck Abernathy. She is survived by her daughter, Xan McDowell (Doug); son, Dean Bennett; granddaughters, Abby Funk (Brandon), and Deming McDowell; and two brothers, John Abernathy and Bill Abernathy.
Thank you to the staff of Summit Place of SouthPark and the Hospice nurses for the love and care provided to Jane and her family.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery for the immediate family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
7043327133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved