Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Austin Kessler. View Sign

Jane Keesler, age 84, fondly called " Bug " by her friends and loved ones, passed away quietly at her home in Pawley's Island, S.C. on March 27, 2019. She leaves behind her son, S. Dewey Keesler, Jr. of Concord, MA, her daughter, Anne Keesler Jones of Niceville, Fla, and four grandchildren, Virginia and Charlotte Keesler and William and David Jones. Ms. Keesler was born in Salisbury, N.C. before moving as a young girl to Charlotte, N.C., where she graduated from Queens College and married S. Dewey Keesler. She enjoyed spending time with her children and their spouses, grandchildren, friends, and especially her beloved cats, Baily and Oliver.



The family wishes to thank friends and caregivers, who gave her love and support over the years.



There will be a private family memorial service for her at her home in Pawley`s Island. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to All4Paws of Pawley`s Island, S.C.



The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements.

