Jane Christopher
1920 - 2020

Jane Christopher
September 17, 1920 - November 1, 2020
Charlotte, North Carolina - Jane Maddox Christopher, 100, passed away peacefully on the 1st of November, 2020. She was born in Youngstown, FL on the 17th of September, 1920. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Harry C. Christopher and their daughter Mary Jane Furr. She is survived by her son, Harry, and his wife Patti of Mint Hill, NC; Grandson Ryan and his wife Robin and her two Great Granddaughters: Kendall and Savannah of Indian Trail, NC and her Son-In-Law, Rick Furr of Ft Myers, FL. The Christopher family will greet friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM on Saturday, the 7th of November, 2020 at East Baptist Church, 6850 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28212. The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM. After the service, burial will be at Forest Lawn East Cemetery, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, Memorials be made in her name to East Baptist Church. To read Jane's full biography please visit ellingtonfuneralservices.com.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
East Baptist Church
NOV
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
East Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ellington Funeral Services
727 E Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
704-334-6700
November 4, 2020
My sweet Aunt Janie will remain forever in my heart! She made my life richer by far just by her presence of love and laughter. A determined lady, she made it to age 100...and still looked like a beauty queen. Now she rests in the arms of Jesus...I rejoice with her!
Linda Pennington-Byers
Family
