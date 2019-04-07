Jane Rone Ardrey Clawson CHARLOTTE - Jane Clawson of Charlotte passed away on March 29, 2019. She was a dearly loved wife, momma, and Grandmother Extraordinaire. Many will remember her as a vivacious Science teacher with a passion for wildlife and nature. She will be missed every day by her daughters Jan and Amy, and her grandchildren McKenna and Dillon. Her celebration memorial will be on Saturday, April 13, at 1:00 pm at Harrison United Methodist Church, located at 15008 Lancaster Hwy., Pineville, NC 28134. To honor her memory, all attendees are encouraged to wear bright colors, Sunday hats or Fascinators! In lieu of flowers, donate to the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org or to the Holden Beach Chapel at www.holdenbeachchapel.org
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019