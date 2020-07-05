1/1
Jane Delores Maurice Ebermayer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Delores Maurice Ebermayer, 86, of Charlotte, passed away at her home on June 27, 2020. Born on May 17, 1934 in Rutherford County, NC, daughter of the late George Washington Maurice, Jr., and the late Ola Bright Gettys Maurice Neale. She attended Ellenboro High School and Charlotte College and was a member of the civic sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Jane had a timeless sense of style, was intelligent and had a quick wit, and made everyone feel important. She will be missed by family and friends, near and far.

Jane enjoyed a 41-year career in the Charlotte-based regional sales office of CSX Railroad. Following her retirement, she maintained close relationships with her former colleagues and looked forward to CSX Retiree functions. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where she attended worship services and had a host of cherished friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert C. Ebermayer, and sisters, Lisa Maurice Hilton and M. Marilyn Maurice. Jane is survived by a sister, Martha Maurice Bailey, nieces and nephews, their children, cousins, and other beloved extended family.

A private interment service was held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, officiated by the Reverend M. Blake Kendrick, of Providence Baptist Church.

Memorials may be sent to Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved