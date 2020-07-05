Jane Delores Maurice Ebermayer, 86, of Charlotte, passed away at her home on June 27, 2020. Born on May 17, 1934 in Rutherford County, NC, daughter of the late George Washington Maurice, Jr., and the late Ola Bright Gettys Maurice Neale. She attended Ellenboro High School and Charlotte College and was a member of the civic sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. Jane had a timeless sense of style, was intelligent and had a quick wit, and made everyone feel important. She will be missed by family and friends, near and far.
Jane enjoyed a 41-year career in the Charlotte-based regional sales office of CSX Railroad. Following her retirement, she maintained close relationships with her former colleagues and looked forward to CSX Retiree functions. She was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where she attended worship services and had a host of cherished friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Robert C. Ebermayer, and sisters, Lisa Maurice Hilton and M. Marilyn Maurice. Jane is survived by a sister, Martha Maurice Bailey, nieces and nephews, their children, cousins, and other beloved extended family.
A private interment service was held Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, officiated by the Reverend M. Blake Kendrick, of Providence Baptist Church.
Memorials may be sent to Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28211.
