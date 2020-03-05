Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane deOvies Marshall. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane deOvies Marshall, 93, of Charlotte, died on March 3, 2020 after a wonderful life full of many blessings. She was born in Decatur, GA on September 17, 1928, daughter of Evaline Hassenplug deOvies and Stanley Gonville deOvies.



Jane grew up in Atlanta where she attended Girls' High School. Due to World War II, she moved several times during high school, attending Central High School in Charlotte, NC, New Bern High School in New Bern, NC and Quantico High School in Virginia. She graduated from La Jolla High School in La Jolla, CA in 1944. After living in La Jolla and attending San Diego State her freshman year, she spent her sophomore year at Greenbrier College in Lewisburg, WVA. Through these numerous moves, Jane developed a keen gift of congeniality. She loved people, was an intriguing conversationalist, and had a knack for making all those around her feel comfortable. Jane always had a bright smile and loved to laugh.



Jane married James Bethune Marshall, Jr. at All Saints Episcopal Church in 1947 in Atlanta, and they enjoyed a wonderful life together for 62 years. Mrs. Marshall was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church for 34 years, serving on the Altar Guild and as a Girl Scout leader. Jane and Jim raised four children in a home full of joy and laughter and taught them kindness, perseverance and loyalty. Jane loved bridge, gardening, playing games with her children and their friends and volunteering at The Children's Theatre where she served as president in 1967-1968. Over the years, they enjoyed trips to Pawley's Island and Wrightsville Beach with the family and The Sea Gulls, a group of lifelong friends. Jane and Jim moved to Lake Norman in 1984 and joined the Episcopal Church of St. Peter by the Lake, the source of many great friends and memories. Jane lived her life with grace, courage and determination.



Mrs. Marshall was predeceased by her husband and her son, James Bethune Marshall, III. Survivors include her children, Evaline Jane Marshall and her fiance, Candler Bumgarner, Richard deOvies Marshall, Anne Marshall Sykes and her husband, Edward Farrior Sykes, Jr.; grandchildren, Wendy Marshall, James Bethune Marshall, IV, Scott deOvies Marshall, Thomas Wayne Sevier, Jr. and his wife, Anna, Evaline Jane Sevier, Katelyn Evaline Marshall, Edward Farrior Sykes, III, Robert Marshall Sykes; great-grandchildren, Thomas James Sevier and John Robert Sevier.



There will be a graveside service at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery in Charlotte. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM on Saturday at the Episcopal Church of St. Peter by the Lake in Denver, NC. The Reverend Dr. Ron Taylor will officiate. The family will receive friends following the memorial service in the church parish hall.



The family expresses sincere appreciation to the wonderful staff at Sharon Towers for their loving care. Memorials may be sent to the Episcopal Church of St. Peter by the Lake, 3433 Fairfield Forest Road, Denver, NC 28037.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





