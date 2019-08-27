Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Douglas Plyler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Douglas Plyler, 78 of Huntersville, died August 25, 2019 surrounded by her family. She was born on June 11, 1941 in Charlotte to the late Neil and Helen Douglas. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother. Jane was a friend to all and she will be missed dearly. She worked as a school teacher and later as a real estate agent. She was a devoted member of the Huntersville Presbyterian Church.



Survivors include her sons Neil Plyler and wife Kim of Huntersville and Jeff and wife Elizabeth of Durham; and her 2 grandchildren, Cooper and Madeline. Her husband Bill preceded her in death.



A service to celebrate her life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, August 28 at Huntersville Presbyterian Church with visitation to follow. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.



James Funeral Home is serving the family.





