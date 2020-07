Mrs. Jane Ellen Phifer Lybrand of Hampton passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Evelyn Phifer; son, Michael Lybrand and brothers, Joeby Phifer and Ralph Phifer. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Lybrand Chambers of Marietta; Tiffany Weed and her husband Randy of Franklin; grandchildren, Rebecca M. McKoy and her husband Bobby; Tatum Chambers; Sydney Chambers and her fiancee, Austin Drake; Michael Weed; Jessica Weed; Matthew Weed and his wife Lindsay; and Andrew Weed; great grandchildren, Madison; Arkham and Desmond; sisters-in-law, Joyce Phifer and Darlene Ellis and special friends, Dennis Walker; Reggie Lybrand and Jonathan Lybrand and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make donations to The Special Olympics https://www.specialolympics.org/ or to Royal Animal Refuge, 341 Senoia Rd, Peachtree City, GA 30269. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.