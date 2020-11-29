1/
Jane Fagan
1934 - 2020
Jane Fagan
September 7, 1934 - November 21, 2020
Waxhaw, North Carolina - Jane Trent Fagan, 86 years old, passed away peacefully on Saturday evening, November 21, 2020 at White Oak Manor of Waxhaw, NC. She was born to Leonard and Janie Trent on September 7, 1934 in Reidsville, North Carolina. She is survived by her daughter, Janie Kendrick of Matthews, NC, two grandsons, Len Fagan, Jr. and Lane Fagan, both of Charlotte, NC and one great-grandson, Bryson Fagan. She is predeceased by her son, Len Fagan, Sr. Known by many for her love of knitting, especially Christmas stockings, her memory will live on in the homes of friends and family for years to come. At her request, there will be no funeral service. The family is being served by Heritage Funeral and Cremation Services, Indian Trail Chapel.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Nov. 29, 2020.
