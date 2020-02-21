Mrs. Jane Lee Froneberger, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence at Covenant Village in Gastonia. She was born in Burnsville, NC on May 5, 1925. She grew up in Mars Hill, NC, the daughter of the late Dr. Ralph Marion Lee, Dean of Mars Hill College and Rowena Pittard Lee. Jane graduated from Mars Hill College and then went on to receive a BS degree from UNC Greensboro. She move to Gastonia to teach and met the love of her life Charles Augustus Froneberger. They married on June 22, 1947 and had 68 happy years together until his death.
Jane and Charles had two children Charles Robert Froneberger (Sharon) and Rebecca Froneberger Adams (Bill, deceased). Four grandchildren Lee Froneberger (Mo), Ashley Froneberger Smith (Doc), Elizabeth Adams McMilllan (Reid), Pres Adams, and seven great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Friday, February 21 at Covenant Village from 3pm till 4:30pm. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gastonia with Rev. Steven Fuller and Dr. Joan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the vestibule of the church. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054, Dr. And Mrs. Ralph M. Lee Endowed Scholarship fund at Mars Hill University, PO Box 6792, Mars Hill, NC 28754, or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.
