Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane (Lee) Froneberger. View Sign Service Information McLean Funeral Directors 700 South New Hope Road Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-865-3451 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM Covenant Village Gastonia , NC View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church of Gastonia 2650 Union Rd. Gastonia , NC View Map Visitation Following Services First Baptist Church of Gastonia 2650 Union Rd. Gastonia , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Jane Lee Froneberger, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence at Covenant Village in Gastonia. She was born in Burnsville, NC on May 5, 1925. She grew up in Mars Hill, NC, the daughter of the late Dr. Ralph Marion Lee, Dean of Mars Hill College and Rowena Pittard Lee. Jane graduated from Mars Hill College and then went on to receive a BS degree from UNC Greensboro. She move to Gastonia to teach and met the love of her life Charles Augustus Froneberger. They married on June 22, 1947 and had 68 happy years together until his death.



Jane and Charles had two children Charles Robert Froneberger (Sharon) and Rebecca Froneberger Adams (Bill, deceased). Four grandchildren Lee Froneberger (Mo), Ashley Froneberger Smith (Doc), Elizabeth Adams McMilllan (Reid), Pres Adams, and seven great grandchildren.



A visitation will be held Friday, February 21 at Covenant Village from 3pm till 4:30pm. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gastonia with Rev. Steven Fuller and Dr. Joan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the vestibule of the church. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.



Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054, Dr. And Mrs. Ralph M. Lee Endowed Scholarship fund at Mars Hill University, PO Box 6792, Mars Hill, NC 28754, or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.



Condolence messages may be shared at



McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Froneberger.

Mrs. Jane Lee Froneberger, 94, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence at Covenant Village in Gastonia. She was born in Burnsville, NC on May 5, 1925. She grew up in Mars Hill, NC, the daughter of the late Dr. Ralph Marion Lee, Dean of Mars Hill College and Rowena Pittard Lee. Jane graduated from Mars Hill College and then went on to receive a BS degree from UNC Greensboro. She move to Gastonia to teach and met the love of her life Charles Augustus Froneberger. They married on June 22, 1947 and had 68 happy years together until his death.Jane and Charles had two children Charles Robert Froneberger (Sharon) and Rebecca Froneberger Adams (Bill, deceased). Four grandchildren Lee Froneberger (Mo), Ashley Froneberger Smith (Doc), Elizabeth Adams McMilllan (Reid), Pres Adams, and seven great grandchildren.A visitation will be held Friday, February 21 at Covenant Village from 3pm till 4:30pm. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Gastonia with Rev. Steven Fuller and Dr. Joan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the vestibule of the church. A private service of committal will be held for the family at Gaston Memorial Park.Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gastonia, 2650 Union Rd., Gastonia, NC 28054, Dr. And Mrs. Ralph M. Lee Endowed Scholarship fund at Mars Hill University, PO Box 6792, Mars Hill, NC 28754, or Gaston Hospice, PO Box 3984, Gastonia, NC 28054.Condolence messages may be shared at www.McLeanFuneral.com McLean Funeral Directors of Gastonia is serving the family of Mrs. Froneberger. Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close