Jane Hallisey
1934 - 2020
Jane Hallisey
March 2, 1934 - November 23, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - Jane Hallisey, of Rock Hill, SC, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2020, at the age of 86. She is predeceased by her loving husband of 63 years.
Jane is survived by 3 of her 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. She exemplified a mother's love and her greatest joy was her faith and family. Jane will be laid to rest in the Columbarium at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Charlotte, NC. Online condolences may be left at www.heritagecares.com.


Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

