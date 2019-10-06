Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Hyer. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Geer Hyer, age 65, wife of Willard Patrick "Bud" Hyer, Jr., passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.



Born in Charlotte, she was the daughter of the late Leo and Helen Owens Geer. Jane attended and graduated from Harding High School in 1972. She was a member of Calvary Methodist Church. Jane worked several jobs until she joined the Navy in 1976. She spent six years in the U.S. Navy attaining the rank of E5. While stationed in San Vito, Italy, she met and married Willard "Bud" Hyer on July 8, 1977. After serving for six years, Jane was Honorably Discharged while stationed in Sabana Seca, Puerto Rico. She immediately went to work for the Department of the Navy as a GS-3. Jane spent 36 years working for the Department of the Navy as a Training Specialist/ Contract Specialist. She oversaw many high profile and multi-million dollar contracts, saving the government millions of dollars. She was most proud to be a Navy Veteran and working with many intelligent and highly professional Navy personnel.



In addition to her husband of 42 years, Jane is survived by her uncles, Robert S. Geer of Atlanta and James Geer of Charlotte; her cousins, Mike Earnhardt, Becky Geer, Douglas Earnhardt, Melanie Mason, all of Charlotte, Nancy Labazzetto of Virginia, Carri and Steve Wagner of California, Kittie Bryner and James Bryner of Vancouver, British Columbia, Susan Bryner of Washington State, Margaret Lane (Mark) of California; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and her life-long friends and adopted sisters, Janice Bigger and Ora Escott.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service conducted by Rev. Larry Burns with burial to follow in Forest Lawn West Cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006.



