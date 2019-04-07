Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Jacqueline Greene. View Sign

Jane Jacqueline Greene, 94, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Novant Medical Center of an acute illness.



She was born on July 21, 1924 to Hiram Stanton Greene, Sr. and Fay White Greene. Jane grew up in the Hoskins area of Charlotte and graduated from Thomasboro High School and Kings Business College. She worked for several local businesses through the years doing mainly bookkeeping and some clerical work.



Jane was a long-time member of the former Thomasboro Presbyterian Church where she was very active. She sang in the Chancel Choir , played piano for many Sunday school classes, was involved in the Ladies Circles and received the Life Membership Award from the Women of the Church, and also served as the Treasurer.



In 1993, she joined First Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Chapel Bible Sunday School Class and Presbyterian Women Circles #1 and #5. Though she never had children, she was fond of spoiling her nieces and nephews with cakes, candies, and other goodies.



Jane was pre-deceased by her parents and sister, Sarah Greene Davis. She is survived by her sister, Martha Greene McCall, brother, Hiram S. Greene, Jr. and wife, Joyce; nieces, Norva M. Pickett and husband, Ed, Fay M. Hamorsky and husband, Wayne, and Whitney G. Loder and husband, Nick; and several great-nieces and nephews.



A memorial service officiated by The Reverend Katherine Kerr will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. Burial will be private at Forest Lawn West Cemetery.



After Jane was physically unable to attend services, she became a faithful viewer from home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Television Ministry at First Presbyterian Church, 200 West Trade Street, Charlotte, NC 28202.



Online condolences may be shared through



Rev: 21:5 "Behold, I make all things new".

1937 North Sharon Amity Road

Charlotte , NC 28205

