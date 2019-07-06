Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Lochman. View Sign Service Information Trinity Presbyterian Church 3115 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28211 Memorial service 2:00 PM Trinity Presbyterian Church Charlotte , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Jane Uhlig Lochman CHARLOTTE - Jane Uhlig Lochman, 75, a long-time resident of Charlotte, NC, passed away May 2, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia with her children by her side. Nancy Jane Uhlig was born to Earl Roosevelt Uhlig and Frances Jane Rutt on April 13, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland. Jane graduated from Roland Park Country School and did her undergraduate studies at Gettysburg College and Temple University, earning a B.A. in Psychology in 1966. She later received her M.S. in Counseling from the State University of New York at Brockport in 1988. Jane was a correspondent and feature writer for local newspapers in Pennsylvania from 1972-1976. She served as an Instructional Aide for Learning Disabilities at Wheaton Central High School in Wheaton, Illinois from 1978-1985. As a National Board Certified Counselor, Jane led parenting programs for teens and incarcerated women in addition to her private practice in Indianapolis, Indiana. An avid volunteer for the Assistance League of Charlotte, Jane served as Coordinator of the Teen Court program and a volunteer for the School Bell Program and the Assistance League Thrift Shop. She also volunteered at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. Jane was a member of Beta Beta Beta Biology Honor Society and Chi Sigma Iota International Counseling Honor Society. Jane married the love of her life, the late Donald W. Lochman of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1964. The two lived together in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ireland, Indiana, New York, and North Carolina. She is survived by her brother John Richard Uhlig, her sister Susan Dollenger, and two children; Laura A. Lochman and Bradley D. Lochman. She is also survived by four grandchildren she loved so much: Ryan W. Lochman; Jonathan W. Lochman; Grace V. Lochman; and Nicholas W. Schaefer. Jane's family and friends will always remember her energy, drive, and passion for life and learning. She served others through her career, volunteer, and family lives, enriching and making many of us stronger and more resilient. Jane adored her family, international travel, biking, music, dancing, and writing poetry and her journals. She took many amazing pictures of her adventures in Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda, Egypt, Morocco, Nepal, Bhutan, Turkey, China, Vietnam, and others. A memorial service to celebrate Jane's life will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, NC. Family will receive friends following the service. Friends and family are invited to share their remembrances at jane-lochman.forevermissed.com . In lieu of flowers, Jane requested that memorial contributions be made to the Assistance League of Charlotte. Published in Charlotte Observer on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

