Jane Delores Maurice Ebermayer, 86, of Charlotte died June 27, 2020 at her home. There will be a private interment in the Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum. A full obituary will appear on Sunday.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth Poe Services, Charlotte, Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 30, 2020.