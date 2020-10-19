1/1
Jane Mayfield Jackson
1927 - 2020
Jane Mayfield Jackson, 93, passed away peacefully at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. For the last 8 years, Jane had resided at Plantation Estates Retirement Community in Matthews, NC.

Jane was born in Selma, Alabama on August 6, 1927 to the late Magnus Westbrook Mayfield and Mary-Ellen Hutchings Mayfield. The oldest of five children, Jane moved with her parents to Charlotte where she graduated from Central High School. She attended Queens University where she was a member of the Delta Psi chapter of the Alpha Iota National Honorary Business Sorority.

Jane devoted her life to church, family and friends. Along with her family, Jane attended and was eventually married at Hawthorne United Methodist Church. After her marriage to David Elmer Jackson, she became a member of Sardis Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder and deacon, taught pre-school, was a member of several bible studies, circle groups and ultimately received the Women of the Church Honorary Lifetime Membership award.

Jane worked as an educator in her younger years and later for Dupont Chemical in an Administrative capacity, eventually retiring from the Metrolina Association for the Blind, where she translated books into braille. Jane was a very talented seamstress and even made her own clothes, including the beautiful dress she wore for her son's wedding.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Elmer Jackson, brother, Larry Mayfield, and sister, Nancy Brookes.

Jane is survived by a son, David Elmer Jackson, Jr. and his wife Paula, of Cornelius; two grandchildren, David E Jackson, III and Allison Parker Jackson; two brothers, Tommy and his wife, Linda Mayfield and Brooks Mayfield, all of Charlotte; sister-in-law, Mona Mayfield of Georgia; and 11 nieces and nephews that she adored.

There will be private family services at Sardis Presbyterian Church and Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Mooresville.

Memorials may be sent to Sardis Presbyterian Church, 6100 Sardis Road, Charlotte, NC 28270 or to the donor's choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC 28204
704-641-7606
