She was a descendent of two signors of the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence: John Foard and Neil Morrison; and Dr. Charles Harris, pioneer physician and founder of the first medical school in North Carolina at Favoni, and original Harris land grant in the Poplar Tent area.



She was educated in the Concord school system and was an alumna of St. Mary's School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Salem College in Winston-Salem. Jane made her debut in Raleigh at the Terpsichorean Ball and was a member of the North Carolina Society of the Colonial Dames of America.



Her interest in genealogy and the history of the local Concord area let to the co-authorship of "Early Medicine in Cabarrus", a history of early physicians and their achievements, in cooperation with the late Eugenia Lore. Jane was also instrumental in the establishment of the Lore Local History Room at the main branch of the Cabarrus County Library in Concord.



Jane was first married to the late Joseph E. Hendricks, a Congressman of Deland, FL and later to Jay R. Nierenberg, a real estate developer of NY, NY and Miami, FL.



The family wishes to express sincere gratitude for the kind and compassionate care provided by the entire staff of the Schramm Health Center at the Pines of Davidson, as well as the incredible staff of Hospice & Palliative Care of Lake Norman.



Jane is survived by her daughter, Jill Morrison Nierenberg of Davidson, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to First Presbyterian Church or to the Jane H. Nierenberg and Jill M. Nierenberg Endowed Book Fund at the Library of Davidson College. A graveside service for family will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord.



