Jane Neal Bobbitt
1918 - 2020
Mrs. Jane Neal Herndon Bobbitt, 102 years old, lived at Aldersgate Retirement Community in Charlotte, NC. She passed quietly at Novant Hospital on April 17, 2020. Jane was born February 15, 1918. She was baptized at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Richmond, VA. Jane married Dr. Warren Leslie Bobbitt on June 7, 1952 in Newport News, VA. She was a college graduate. Jane and her husband were long time members of Bridge Builders with Mecklenburg Ministries and Senior Democrats. They were members of and traveled with Friendship Force groups around the world, visiting England, Berlin, China, and Korea. Together, they worked on Habitat for Humanity houses. At St. Peter's Episcopal Church she cooked eggs for their Holy Chow breakfasts and baked bread for Room in the Inn.

Jane was a lifelong volunteer expressing interest in many avenues of service. Her interest in volunteering began early at the age of 13 when she served as a junior camp counselor. In the 1940's she registered young men at the local draft board to go to war and served as a Red Cross volunteer entertaining troops at USO dances. She volunteered as a Junior League member in VA; volunteered at Christ Church, team teaching children, working in the Good News Shop, working with guilds for gardening, needle point for kneelers, vestments for the choir, and mission projects for Indian tribes. She worked in the school health room at Myers Park Elementary; participated in the Linus Project crocheting for newborn babies; and was an Auxiliary member of the Charlotte Speech and Hearing Center. She was a longtime member of the Guild of Discovery Place and Nature Museum. At Aldersgate her volunteering continued well into her nineties as she crocheted blankets and caps.

Friends described Jane Neal as "small in stature, but huge in spirit, dedication and commitment." She always had a smile and a kind word to share. She was a dedicated woman of faith, a loving wife, mother, friend, and volunteer. She cared about her community and was willing to stretch her understanding in order to care for others.

Jane Neal is survived by her daughter, Margie Bobbitt Laney, Charlotte, NC; and son, Warren Bobbitt (Susan), Concord, NC. A private funeral service will be held on October 30th, 2020 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Mary's Guild at St. Peter's Episcopal Church; or to the Guild of Discovery Place and Nature Museum.



Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 16, 2020.
