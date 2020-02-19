Jackie Bayha, 82, of Charlotte, NC passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16 at Novant Health Hospice after a battle with cancer. Jackie was the daughter of the late Donald Cooper Culver and Janet Broadbent Culver of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania. She was married for 51 years to Edwin Bayha, who passed away in 2009. Ed and Jackie were married in York, Pennsylvania. Once Ed completed his BS in Chemical Engineering at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, they moved to Charlotte in 1963. Jackie attended York Hospital School of Nursing in Pennsylvania, later working/supervising medical transcription at Mercy Hospital, Charlotte, and from home.
Jackie loved to travel, was an avid reader, gardener, and was an amazing cook who loved to entertain. She was a talented knitter and accomplished in needlework. Over the years she saw her share of youth sports and loved every minute of it. In 2014, Jackie moved to Waltonwood-Providence. She enjoyed challenging puzzles and playing cards with friends and family.
Jackie is survived by three children, Joanne Miller; Tom Bayha (wife Kim); and Scott Bayha (wife Tricia); seven grandchildren, Meredith Cameron (husband Graham), TJ Bayha, Krissy Bayha, Avery Miller, Daniel Bayha, Collin Miller and David Bayha; and four great-grandchildren, James Transue-Miller; Banning, Isla and Lachlan Cameron. Each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her joy.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Novant Health Hospice (P.O. Box 33549, Charlotte, NC 28233) or the ( or 1-800-227-2345)
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 22 at 11 am at Heritage Funeral Home, Matthews. www.heritagecares.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 19, 2020