Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Conway. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Perry Conway MATTHEWS - Janet Perry Conway, of Matthews, North Carolina, died on April 17, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born to her parents Jennie Quimby Perry and George Elwood Perry in Tarrytown, New York on July 3, 1928. She grew up in Mount Vernon, New York and married Thomas Edward Conway (previously DePugh) in 1952. They were happily married for 47 years until his passing in 1998, and had three children, Tim, Kathy and Jayne. In their lives together, they had homes in Yorktown Heights, New York, Greenville, North Carolina, and Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Janet also lived in Spring Hill, Florida and Plano, Texas before finally settling in Matthews, North Carolina. Janet will be remembered for her remarkable intelligence, her excellent bridge playing, and her ability to laugh at herself. Throughout her life, she loved dogs, reading, sewing, bird watching, playing bridge and other card games, solving puzzles, and traveling, especially to the beach and on cruises. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: Timothy Conway and his wife Beth Conway, their children Meghan Potter (Trevor), Abby Conway, and Bailey Duffle (Bryan), and Meghan's son Benjamin; Kathleen Conway Wolff and her husband Randall Wolff, their children Ryan and Jenna; and Jayne Conway Hunter and her husband Dave Hunter, and their children Sam and George. A memorial service will be held at Plantation Estates Chapel at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Janet requested donations to the Plantation Estates Samaritan Fund.

Janet Perry Conway MATTHEWS - Janet Perry Conway, of Matthews, North Carolina, died on April 17, 2020, at the age of 91. She was born to her parents Jennie Quimby Perry and George Elwood Perry in Tarrytown, New York on July 3, 1928. She grew up in Mount Vernon, New York and married Thomas Edward Conway (previously DePugh) in 1952. They were happily married for 47 years until his passing in 1998, and had three children, Tim, Kathy and Jayne. In their lives together, they had homes in Yorktown Heights, New York, Greenville, North Carolina, and Emerald Isle, North Carolina. Janet also lived in Spring Hill, Florida and Plano, Texas before finally settling in Matthews, North Carolina. Janet will be remembered for her remarkable intelligence, her excellent bridge playing, and her ability to laugh at herself. Throughout her life, she loved dogs, reading, sewing, bird watching, playing bridge and other card games, solving puzzles, and traveling, especially to the beach and on cruises. She will be greatly missed by her surviving family: Timothy Conway and his wife Beth Conway, their children Meghan Potter (Trevor), Abby Conway, and Bailey Duffle (Bryan), and Meghan's son Benjamin; Kathleen Conway Wolff and her husband Randall Wolff, their children Ryan and Jenna; and Jayne Conway Hunter and her husband Dave Hunter, and their children Sam and George. A memorial service will be held at Plantation Estates Chapel at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, Janet requested donations to the Plantation Estates Samaritan Fund. Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close