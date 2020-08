Janet Ewing Cotner, 94, passed away on August 10, 2020.



Janet was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed her family and friends. Her kindness and love for everyone she met were endless. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert Cotner. Janet is survived by her sons, Mike, John (Jan), Ken (Genie) and Joe; and her grandchildren, Sarah, Ben, Danielle, Jonathan, Justin, Kristen and Ian.



