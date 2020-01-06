Janet Heuser Shartle, 87, passed away January 3, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Born in Newark, NJ to George and Gertrude Heuser, Barbara spent her younger years in Verona, NJ, later moving to Kinnelon, NJ. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Howard Shartle.
Janet enjoyed gardening and music. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church. She was also a concierge attendant at The Laurels Assisted Living in Pineville, North Carolina.
She is survived by her loving son, Daniel H. Shartle.
A time of visitation will begin at 6:00PM, followed by a funeral service at 7:00PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Road Charlotte, NC 28210.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 6, 2020