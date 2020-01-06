Janet Heuser Shartle

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Heuser Shartle.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral Service-Pineville Chapel
10500 Park Road
Charlotte, NC
28210
(704)-544-1412
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sharon Presbyterian Church
5201 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Sharon Presbyterian Church
5201 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janet Heuser Shartle, 87, passed away January 3, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. Born in Newark, NJ to George and Gertrude Heuser, Barbara spent her younger years in Verona, NJ, later moving to Kinnelon, NJ. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Howard Shartle.

Janet enjoyed gardening and music. She was a member of Sharon Presbyterian Church. She was also a concierge attendant at The Laurels Assisted Living in Pineville, North Carolina.

She is survived by her loving son, Daniel H. Shartle.

A time of visitation will begin at 6:00PM, followed by a funeral service at 7:00PM on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Sharon Presbyterian Church, 5201 Sharon Road Charlotte, NC 28210.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details