Janet Seriff Jones, 56, of Clover, SC, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at M.L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Clover, SC.
Janet was born in Pennsylvania to Rita Seriff and the late Robert Seriff, Jr. She retired from the United States Postal Service after 34 years of faithful service.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Jones of Clover; mother Rita Seriff of Lake Wylie; brothers Robert Seriff III of Dawsonville, GA; David Seriff (Bridget Simmerman) of Blacksburg, VA; Donald Seriff (Kimberly Garrett) of Charlotte, NC; and sister Mariann Seriff (Valerie Campbell) of Silver Spring, MD. As well as her beloved nieces, nephews and grandniece.
She will be remembered for the constant love of her son, the devotion to the care of her parents, and the love for her pets.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the 128 South Tryon Street, Suite 1588, Charlotte, NC 28202.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 29, 2019