Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Mae Cervi. View Sign

Janet M Cervi, 75, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her loving family on 4-17-2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Janet was born October 23, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Louise Kirker. Janet graduated from Mount Assisi High School in 1961 and was a great basketball player. She married the love of her life Phillip Cervi on May 15, 1965. Janet and Phillip moved to Endicott, NY from Aliquippa, PA to start a family. While in Endicott Janet was very active in sports including, basketball, softball, tennis, bowling and skiing. Janet and Phillip moved to Charlotte, NC in 1979 to continue raising her family for the next 28 years. After raising her family in Charlotte, Janet and Phillip moved to The Villages, FL in 2007 to live out their retirement years and enjoy playing pickle ball, golf, and bowling with all her new found friends. Janet is preceded in death by her loving parents and brother Jerry. She is survived by her loving husband Phillip of 53 years; twin sister, Judy Kirker; brother, Tom Kirker; children Phillip (April) Cervi, Lisa (Mike) Smith and Karen (Chas) Stewart. Janet also is survived by 6 grandchildren, Jarrett and Chip Cervi, Hunter Smith, Brittany (Joe) Smith Tarano and Kaitlin and Cole Stewart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in The Villages and Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes Hospital or The .

Janet M Cervi, 75, passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior while surrounded by her loving family on 4-17-2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Janet was born October 23, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA to William and Louise Kirker. Janet graduated from Mount Assisi High School in 1961 and was a great basketball player. She married the love of her life Phillip Cervi on May 15, 1965. Janet and Phillip moved to Endicott, NY from Aliquippa, PA to start a family. While in Endicott Janet was very active in sports including, basketball, softball, tennis, bowling and skiing. Janet and Phillip moved to Charlotte, NC in 1979 to continue raising her family for the next 28 years. After raising her family in Charlotte, Janet and Phillip moved to The Villages, FL in 2007 to live out their retirement years and enjoy playing pickle ball, golf, and bowling with all her new found friends. Janet is preceded in death by her loving parents and brother Jerry. She is survived by her loving husband Phillip of 53 years; twin sister, Judy Kirker; brother, Tom Kirker; children Phillip (April) Cervi, Lisa (Mike) Smith and Karen (Chas) Stewart. Janet also is survived by 6 grandchildren, Jarrett and Chip Cervi, Hunter Smith, Brittany (Joe) Smith Tarano and Kaitlin and Cole Stewart. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in The Villages and Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Judes Hospital or The . Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.