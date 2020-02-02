Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet (Nicholson) Monahan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Nicholson Monahan, 83, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born in Orange, New Jersey on September 18, 1936 to the late Herbert and Margaret Giles Nicholson.



Janet grew up in Montclair, New Jersey before moving to Charlotte in 1969. She graduated from Limestone College with a B.S. in Business Administration. Janet worked for Duke Energy as a Systems Analyst for over twenty years. During her career she volunteered her time serving on various Charlotte-Mecklenburg committees including the Storm Water Advisory Committee, Parks and Recreation Committee and the Adult Care Home Advisory Committee. Upon retiring in 1997, she continued her passion for serving others by volunteering at CMC Pineville as well as Crisis Assistance Ministries for over twenty-five years, where she was recognized with the Shirley Henry Award.



Janet loved to travel extensively throughout Europe and the U.S. Some of her favorite destinations included the mountains and Edisto Beach where she enjoyed spending time with family. Janet was an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs. She also enjoyed taking continuing education classes through Senior Scholars at Queens University and UNCC as well as participating in the 7:00 AM water aerobics class at the Charlotte Senior Center.



Janet had been an active member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church since 1969. She considered her greatest accomplishments were raising strong daughters, achieving professional success, and her service to others.



Janet is survived by her children, Kathleen McAbee and husband, Gene, Tara Schoenauer, Megan Brown, and husband, Timothy; grandchildren, Anna Reed, Melissa Maddox, Kevin McAbee, Katelyn Lieberman, Allison Schoenauer, Emily Geer, and Olivia Brown.



Funeral services will be at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Charlotte. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Rd., Charlotte, NC 28210 or Crisis Assistance Ministry, 500-A Spratt St., Charlotte, NC 28206.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the wonderful staff of Novant Health Hospice & Palliative Care for their compassionate care.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at





