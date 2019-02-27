Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet (Kerr) Ramey. View Sign





She was born on June 11, 1936 in Mooresville, NC, to the late Robert Lore and Vernie McLaughlin Kerr. Mrs. Ramey was a member of Prospect Presbyterian Church in Mooresville. She enjoyed golfing, shopping, Bridge, and riding around her neighborhood first on her Vespa Scooter and then her yellow golf cart.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Ramey; sister, Carolyn Compton; and brothers, Milton Kerr, Robert Kerr, Bill Kerr.



She is survived by her son, James Cameron Ramey II; granddaughter, Haidyn Ramey; and brother, Larry Kerr and his wife, Barbara.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 28 from 6:00-8:00 PM at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 1 at Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to c/o Oasis Shriners, 604 Doug Mayes Place, Charlotte, NC 28262 or Prospect Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 9425 NC-152, Mooresville, NC 28115.



Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Ramey family.

