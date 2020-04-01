Mrs. Janette Robinson Jacobs, 70 of Charlotte, NC passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 1pm Friday, April 3, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralsandcremations.com Harris Funerals Home & Cremations of Monroe, NC is serving the Jacobs, Robinson, Dumas & extended families.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 1, 2020