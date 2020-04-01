Janette (Robinson) Jacobs (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janette (Robinson) Jacobs.
Service Information
Harris Funeral Home
601 Winchester Ave
Monroe, NC
28110
(704)-289-4243
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
A Private Graveside Service
Sharon Memorial Park, 5400 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Janette Robinson Jacobs, 70 of Charlotte, NC passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. A private graveside service will be held 1pm Friday, April 3, 2020 at Sharon Memorial Park in Charlotte, NC. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralsandcremations.com Harris Funerals Home & Cremations of Monroe, NC is serving the Jacobs, Robinson, Dumas & extended families.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.