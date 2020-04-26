Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Beck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Reid Yates Beck CHARLOTTE - Janice Reid Yates Beck was born in Hamlet, NC to Sheppard Boyd Yates II and Matilda Ruth Wabberson Yates. She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Wallace Neil Yates and Charles Boyd Yates, her husband Richard U. Beck Sr., of Hamlet, NC and son Richard U Beck, Jr. and nephew Charles Boyd Yates, Jr. Jan loved life, was devoted to God, adored her family, and cherished a host of good friends. In her garden, she nurtured beautiful flowers, birds of every sort, and was in tune with all of nature's creatures. Jan was an accomplished artist and watercolor became her favorite medium. Jan was a charter member of the Caravan Book Club established in 1988. Her book club friends were amongst her many special friends. Jan loved the community of Gerton, NC where she made many fond memories and dear friendships. She was a sales consultant for Doncaster Clothing and owner of Honey Chile gift shop in Charlotte. She was a longtime member of Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte. She called herself a 'Bapcopalian' as she was also a confirmed Episcopalian. Surviving family members are: Sons: Ned Beck, Bryon Beck & wife Marianne, John Beck & wife Pam. Grandchildren: Jacob Beck, Miranda Beck Fleming & husband Travis. Great Grandchildren: Avery Beck, Harper Fleming. Nieces Lynn Yates Baughman, Katherine Yates Hovermale, Deborah Yates Winterbauer. Nephews: Steven Yates and Sheppard Yates, Ken Watkins, Ray Watkins. Sister in law: Rosemary Watkins. Services will be at Providence Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC on a future date. Memorial Gifts may be made to: The Humane Society of Charlotte NC, 2700 Toomey Ave, Charlotte, NC 28203; Upper Hickory Nut Gorge Community Center, PO Box 222, Gerton NC 28735; or Providence Baptist Church, 4921 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28211.

