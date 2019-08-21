Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice "Jan" (Robbins) Elder. View Sign Service Information Hampton Funeral Service - Boone 683 Blowing Rock Road Boone , NC 28607 (828)-264-7100 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Irene Robbins Elder was born in 1941, the daughter of Grover C. Robbins, Jr. and Lavader "Pat" Rainey, in Lenoir, NC. Jan went on to culture a big personality with a rich life that she tended to live to her fullest. A true child of old Blowing Rock, she and her brother, Mike, were some of the first campers at Yonalohssee and Jan cherished lifelong friendships and lessons developed there. Insisting upon being known as "The boss's lovely daughter", she grew up in the shadows of the newly launched Tweetsie and Hound Ears, and after college at U. of Florida, and graduating from U. of Miami, struck out to California solo to find her center stage. Already flying planes by this time, she spent summers of her mid-twenties dealing blackjack in Lake Tahoe and winters hiring out as a boat mate in St. Croix. Making her way back to Western NC after stints in Dallas and Miami, she spent her thirties, forties, and fifties marrying, trying out farm life, raising two children, Billy and Lora, while sheltering and feeding many others, developing Woodland Meadows of Beech Mtn with her then-husband, Bill, among other roles, and continuing to make an impression on many. In her early sixties, Jan found her joy in Folly Beach and Charleston, SC, where she fell in love again and cultured her appreciation of history and interesting stories, acting as a certified tour guide, writing ghost stories, and later publishing a book of daring French Huguenots. In her late sixties and early seventies, Jan defied convention again by traveling the U.S. Southwest for 5 wonderful years in her 36 ft RV with her beloved Treeing Walker Coon Hound. It was late during these adventures that she began showing the signs of Atypical Parkinsonism and made her way back to her final years at Rose Glen of Wilkesboro and finally, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living of Boone. The family says a huge message of thanks to many wonderful people, including CNA's, Medtechs, nutrition team, activities staff, Medi-Home therapists, and Hospice team who guaranteed Jan comfort, dignity, perspective, shopping, and coffee and desserts. Jan's End of Life Celebration will be held Thursday, August 22nd, 2019, 4pm, at the small Eldermann Overlook Barn on Beech Mountain. There will be no mediocre cookies. Online condolences may be sent to the Elder family at

