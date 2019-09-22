Mrs. Janice Reid Lewis, 64 of Detroit, MI formerly of Charlotte, NC passed away September 12, 2019 in Detroit MI. Funeral Services will be held 11am Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the Mayfield Memorial Missionary Baptist Church, 700 W. Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC. Visitation will be held 10am to 11am at the church prior to the service. Interment will follow in Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Survivors include her husband, Dr. Marcus E. Lewis, Jr., son; Bryan M. Lewis, mother; Margaret Reid Haley, sisters; Rev. Carolyn Boulware, Brenda Watts, Harriett Honeycutt (Melvin), Janet Fairley (James) and Kim Bailey (Selena), brothers; Steven Reid and Jeffery Reid and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Harris Funeral Home & Cremations of Monroe, NC is serving the Lewis, Reid and extended families condolences may be sent to www.harrisfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 22, 2019