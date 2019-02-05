Obituary

Jan Davis, 57, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2019 at her home, after a six month battle with leukemia, surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Billy Davis, and their two sons, Matthew Allan Davis and Jacob Tyler(Savannah) Davis; brother, Jeff (Mitzi)Wallace of Atlanta, GA; nephew, Timothy Wallace; niece, Leslie (Brian) Jewel; aunt, Alice 'Granny'; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the Atlanta area. Jan was born in Atlanta on October 10, 1961 to the late Jerome and Janice Wallace. She is also preceded in death by her grandparents, Euris A. Wallace, Sr., Alice Lindorme Wallace, Vassie Hudgens Aldridge, and Trenton Vivian Aldridge.



Jan and Billy moved to the Charlotte area in 1990. She worked until her retirement with AT&T after 25 years of service. She then obtained her real estate license; working at Lake Front Properties on Badin Lake and Wilkinson Real Estate in Charlotte, NC. She also worked for Weight Watchers, where she made many friends with coworkers and members. Jan loved days on the lake, at the beach and in the mountains. She enjoyed decorating her home and the homes of her children and many friends. Jan was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church where she was baptized. A celebration of life will take place on February 23, 2019 at 2:00PM at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, located at 7200 E. WT Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28215. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church via mail or online. Many thanks to the loving nurses and staff at CMC-Main, nurses of Charlotte Hospice, and Jan's oncologist, Jing Ai. Harrisburg Funeral and Cremations is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at

