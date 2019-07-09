Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Marilyn Stewart. View Sign Service Information McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road Charlotte , NC 28227 (704)-545-4864 Funeral service 11:00 AM Hull Baptist Church 39 Charlie Bolton Rd Hull , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Marilyn Stewart, 70, of Charlotte, North Carolina passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Royal Park of Matthews, NC Rehabilitation & Health Center due to complications of pneumonia in conjunction with a long illness.



Janice was born on Sunday, July 3, 1949 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Xen and Ruby Stewart. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Paige Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Cynthia and brother Don.



A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Hull Baptist Church, 39 Charlie Bolton Rd, Hull, Georgia 30646. Donations can be made in her memory to University City United Methodist Church, 3835 West W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269 or a .



Janice was born with cognitive impairment but she made up for most of it with a strong determination to be like anyone else. She was a U.S. Army brat who displayed a tremendous love of life, people, her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her church, choir singing, her Walmart job, and her travels to Germany, Disney World, New York City, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Stone Mountain, Georgia. She gave her time to anyone who asked for help. She was always eager to please. Most of all, she loved her family and took good care of her mother when she got too sick to care for Janice. Janice will be terribly missed, but she will live in our hearts and memories forever.



The family wishes to express its appreciation for the kindnesses and good care paid to Janice. This includes but is not limited to her good friends Sandy and Vickie, and her caregivers at Royal Park, Janet, Walter, Sarah F. and Edna.



Condolences may be offered online at





